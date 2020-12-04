Menu
Johnny Shearer
1959 - 2020
BORN
December 26, 1959
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
Pittsburgh Steelers
Johnny Shearer's passing at the age of 60 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home in Brookville, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home website.

Published by McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main St, Brookville, PA 15825
Nov
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main St, Brookville, PA 15825
