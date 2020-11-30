Menu
Johnny Sluder
1939 - 2020
BORN
January 6, 1939
DIED
November 19, 2020
Johnny Sluder's passing at the age of 81 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cox-Rowley Funeral Home in Amarillo, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cox-Rowley Funeral Home website.

Published by Cox-Rowley Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cox-Rowley Funeral Home
4180 Canyon Dr, Amarillo, TX 79109
Nov
24
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Cox-Rowley Funeral Home
4180 Canyon Dr, Amarillo, TX 79109
Nov
24
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Live streamed at https://www.coxrowleyfuneralhome.com/live-streaming
Funeral services provided by:
Cox-Rowley Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Mary Espinosa
Coworker
November 24, 2020
Toby Ray
Friend
November 23, 2020
Toby Ray
November 23, 2020
JOHNNY WAS A GREAT MAN! HE ALWAYS WAS A JOY TO HAVE HIM AROUND , HE ENJOYED COMING TO CENTRAL BAIL BONDS FOR THANKS GIVING LUNCH. HE WILL BE MISSED
JANIE MONTANO
November 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I enjoyed working with Lt. Sluder for many years while I was in the CJ Department at AC.

He was always smiling and joking, but took his job seriously. Definitely a wonderful person I will never forget and honored to have known and worked with.
Connie de Jesus
Coworker
November 23, 2020
Randy, Tanya, Mike, Janis and kids,
Doug and I were very sorry to hear of the passing of your dad. Remember the good times, hold each other close, and may God send the comfort that only He can during this difficult time.
Sincerely,
Doug and Holly Craven
Holly Craven
Friend
November 23, 2020