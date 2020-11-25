Joleen Marie Shiffler



March 30, 1960 – November 22, 2020 (Age 60)



On Sunday, November 22, 2020, Joleen Marie Shiffler, loving spouse and Mother of five children, passed away at the age of 60 in her home in Fruit Heights, Utah surrounded by her family. Joleen was born on March 30, 1960 in Glendale, California to Helen Jane (Towne) and Joseph Pierce Ritter.



Joleen received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education (Teaching) from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah in 1981, and taught school in Utah and Oregon. She fell in love and married Douglas Edward Shiffler in the Los Angeles Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on May 2, 1981 and has been married for 40 wonderful years. Together they raised four sons, Bryce, Parker, Kyle, and Trever, and one daughter, Nicole. During their marriage, Joleen and Doug lived in Provo, UT; Fremont, CA; Portland, OR; and Fruit Heights, UT.



Joleen was an active and lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and possessed a strong testimony of her Savior, Jesus Christ. Joleen freely gave service teaching children, providing compassionate service to those in need, and sharing her musical and artistic talents to bless the lives of others.



Joleen had a passion for music and was an accomplished pianist, organist, and choir director. She also loved to cook and often organized and participated in a number of gourmet dinner groups. Joleen was constantly available to help plan and execute many large dinner events for church, sports teams, and school events. Joleen loved children and most of her life was dedicated to raising, teaching, and serving children through piano lessons, individual tutoring, teaching elementary school, and serving most of her life in the Primary organization for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



Joleen enjoyed going to Portland Trailblazer basketball games, vacationing with the family, attending musical and theater events, preparing and sharing good meals with family and friends, reading corny romance novels, playing with the family golden retrievers, gift shopping, walking through nature, playing the piano, and planning fun activities for family and friends.



She was known for her quick wit, beautiful smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit.



Joleen was preceded in death by her father, Joseph "Joe" Ritter, and her son, Bryce Albert Shiffler.



She is survived in death by her husband, Doug; her children Parker (Diana), Kyle (Kendra), Trever, and Nicole; her grandchildren Reagan, Bryce, Emma, Luke, and Dallin; her mother, Helen (Towne) Ritter; her brother Randy (Sue) Nye; and her sister Kathy Plunkett.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fruit Heights 8th Ward, 170 North Mountain Road, Fruit Heights, UT, 84037. Friends may visit family Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.