Jolene C. Austin, 68. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, returned to her heavenly home on October 23, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family and friends.



Jolene was born March 1, 1952 in Boise, Idaho. The only child to Jay and LaRue Cragun.



She was a native of Pleasant View, Utah. A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Jolene attended Pleasant View schools and graduated from Weber High School. She also attended and graduated from The Institute of Culinary in Las Vegas, Nevada, and became an Executive Chef. Cooking was her passion. She was a highly recognized chef for the Venetian for many years. Jolene also held many other work positions throughout her life, mostly that pertained to her culinary expertise. Later in life she certified as a Dietary Aid to work with the elderly in various nursing home facilities. She had a huge charitable heart and strived to make others happy.



In 1972, Jolene gave birth to her eldest son Jon whom she was a dedicated mother to. In 1974 she married John J. Medina they enjoyed ice skating together and were celebrities in their own right as Ice Capade Performers. They shared a love of the outdoors and camping. In 1975 they welcomed a son Ryan. Sadly, they divorced in 1980. Shortly after Jolene met Wesley Stufflebeam. They shared a love of cooking and baking together. A year later in 1982 they became the proud parents of twins, Nichole and Shane. Their marriage ended in 1997. In 1999 Jolene reunited with her high school sweetheart Earl Carroll they were happily wed only a short time until 2001 and she became widowed. In 2003 she married Gerald (Jerry) Austin. They shared a love of skiing and traveling with their dogs/fur babies Squeekers, Peebers and Taz.



Jolene was an active member of The Federation of The Eagles. She received the honor of being Madame President Tri-State in 2003 and 2014. Jolene was very proud of this position she held. As a member she contributed a lot of her time and talents to the Federation of The Eagles.



Jolene was all about family. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She cherished all her children and grandchildren. She was proud of them all. Recently she was given a DNA test kit. It was a gift beyond words for her, because of this gift she was able to find 2 half-brothers. Siblings she never knew she had. Being an adopted, only child her whole life she was ecstatic to have siblings. In just a short time she was able to reconnect with them and create a handful of memories before she left us.



Jolene was an iconic woman who will not be forgotten. A loyal friend, a hard worker, beautiful soul inside and out. She was full of sass, honest and straight to the point kind of gal. She was funny and loved to joke around. Her hobbies included cooking, music, fishing, skiing, ice skating, camping, arts and crafts, crocheting and of course watching her HGTV shows.



The family would like to express the greatest appreciation to all the doctors and staff at Ogden Regional and University of Utah Hospitals, and Bristol Hospice for all the loving care given to Jolene.



Surviving are her children: John (Nicole) McLain, Ryan Medina, Nichole (Christopher) O'Shea, Shane (Heidy) Stufflebeam, Garred (Catherine), Amber (Jason), Stephanie Thorsted, Chad Carroll, 22 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, siblings Donald and David Halgler and fur baby beloved dog Bandit.



She is preceded in death by her parents Jay and LaRue Cragun, husbands John J. Medina, Earl Carroll and Gerald (Jerry) Austin.



Jolene was loved by all and will be greatly missed forever. We love you to the moon and back mom.



A viewing will be held October 30, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and funeral services are October 31, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah.

Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.