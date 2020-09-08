JoLene was born August 19, 1947 to Joseph and Florence Allen. She was the 2nd of 5 children.



She was raised in Hooper where she attended Hooper Elementary, Roy Jr. High, graduating as an honor student from Weber High in 1965. She also performed as a Warriorette for 2 years. She graduated from Weber State College in 1969.



JoLene was married December 20, 1968 at Salt Lake Temple to Jerry Charles Park. She joined Jerry in Germany for 18 months while he served in the US Army. She lived the rest of her life in Hooper. They were married 51 years.



She was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed and served in many callings including Relief Society President, Ward and Stake Primary President, Young Women Presidency, and as a teacher in Sunday School, Relief Society, and Primary. Her favorite calling was Sunbeam Teacher. She also served as an Ogden Temple Ordinance worker, as well as a full-time missionary in the Ogden Utah Mission with Jerry.



JoLene enjoyed her civic involvement including serving as the PTA President at Hooper Elementary, the PTA Presidency at Sandridge Jr. High and Roy High. She served two, 4-year terms on the Hooper Planning Commission. She loved serving in her community, planning events, and being a part of preserving the lifestyle and culture of Hooper. She loved living and serving so close to her large, extended family.



She had many skills and talents. She loved quilting and belonged to several groups. She was President of the Ogden Quilt Guild. She spent over 2 years working on a huge quilt which won 1st place at the Weber County Fair. She loved her association with the Genesis Ringers, a bell choir from the Washington Terrace Community United Methodist Church, for 8 years.



JoLene endured 5 separate bouts with cancer over the past 20 years. However, she always had a smile, a kind word, or a fun story to tell. She was witty, alert, and positive throughout her treatments for cancer. She provided compassion and comfort to many other cancer patients. She would like to thank the many doctors, nurses, and Applegate Hospice care for their loving kindness and gentle skill displayed on her behalf.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Florence Allen, and older brother, Jerald Allen. She is survived by her younger siblings: Gayle Kelley (Mike - deceased), Jim Allen (Jeanette), Drue Randall Douglas (Craig). Children: Shawn (Nicole) Park, Tiffany (Jeff) Boyson, Trevor (Lisa) Park, Andrea, and Julie (Mark) Van Komen. She has 9 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter.



A family graveside service will be held at the Hooper Cemetery.

Published by Myers Mortuary from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.