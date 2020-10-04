Jolene Nalder Smith



March 18, 1947 ~ October 2, 2020







Jody was born on March 18, 1947 to Joseph and Helen Nalder in Ogden, Utah. She has three older brothers, Myron, Larry, and Dennis. She graduated from Ogden High School in 1965. She married the love of her life three times without ever divorcing him. The first time in secret on January 17, 1964. The second with family on March 27, 1965 and third, sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple.



She and Bob lived in South Ogden for thirty plus years where they made many wonderful, lifelong friendships. They raised four AMAZING children Chad (Kim) Smith, Matt (Marci) Smith, Kim (Dusty) Poulson, and Lindsey (Jed) Opheikens. Jody was a pioneer in many ways. She owned and operated many businesses, was the first female director of the Weber Basin Home Builder Association and chaired the Ogden Valley Land Trust for several years. For the past fifteen years she reigned as Queen of ARW Engineers where she loved them all like family.



In addition to her children and loving husband she is also survived by her most cherished accomplishment, thirteen attractive, well-behaved, and sarcastic grandchildren. She could not have asked for a more full life.



Our family thanks Tammy, Angie, Daniella, Miller, and the rest of the healthcare team that provided kindness and love during her last days.



Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd, Ogden. Friends may visit with family from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd, Ogden.



