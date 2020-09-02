Jolyn Udy Smith (36 years old) passed away and returned to her Heavenly Father on August 31, 2020. She was born on January 24, 1984 in Casper, Wyoming to Carleen Davis and Lon Carlyle Udy. She married Brian Dale Smith on October 7, 2006 in the Bountiful Utah temple.



She is survived by her husband, Brian, her mother, Carleen, her grandfather, Leo Carlyle Udy and her sisters, Raelyn (Kenton) and Kaelyn (Braden). She truly loved all her nieces and nephews; Hunter Child, Kinli Moffett, Kiri Moffett, Brik Child, Graeham Moffett, Oliver Moffett, Berkley Child, Weston Child, Kira Romer, Ethan Smith, Weston Romer, David Smith, Brennan Smith, Spencer Romer, Abbie Smith, Braxton Smith, Rylee Smith, and Jonathan Smith. She is also survived by her French Bulldogs, Lola and Olive.



She was preceded in death by her father, Lon, and her grandparents, Rhea Barlow Udy, Renabell Hiskey Davis and Albert Marion Davis and her nephews, Caleb Smith, and Aaron Smith.



She grew up in Wyoming and Washington State, moving back and forth frequently until she was in 3rd grade, when her family settled in Kemmerer, Wyoming. She was a Kemmerer High School graduate. She attended Utah State University and Weber State.



Jolyn's college friends stayed close to her throughout her life and the "Movie Tuesday" group would enjoy movies occasionally; but were more likely to be shopping and enjoying hours of girl talk at dinner. They were always ready to take fun trips to New York City or any warm and sunny place.



She found her vocation when she started working for a small local pest control company. Her thoughtful personality was a great fit for working with customers and leading an office full of amazing friends. Throughout the 14 years that she worked there; the company grew to be one of the largest pest control companies in the state of Utah.



Four years ago, when she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, she chose to live with joy and hope through every treatment. She was committed that cancer would not define her. Even her oncology staff said they would like to be more like her and have her fun and positive attitude. Many who knew Jolyn may not have known she had cancer, and that was her goal.



She belonged to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and was an active member. She found great joy working with the young women in her ward for many years. Her most recent calling as the ward chorister caused her to stretch musically and to cherish the hymns. She put a lot of effort into learning the hymns each week so she could look out and dazzle the congregation with her smile.



A Graveside service will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 9:00 at the Kaysville City Cemetery.





Published by Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville - Farmington from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.