Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jon Gallagher
1949 - 2020
BORN
August 4, 1949
DIED
December 1, 2020
Jon Gallagher's passing at the age of 71 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Citty Funeral Home Inc. in Reidsville, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jon in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Citty Funeral Home Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Citty Funeral Home Inc. on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Ruffin Stacey Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Citty Funeral Home Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.