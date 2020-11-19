Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jon Wilson
1951 - 2020
BORN
February 8, 1951
DIED
November 16, 2020
Jon Wilson's passing at the age of 69 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Seals Funeral Home in Fortville, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jon in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Seals Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Seals Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Seals Funeral Home
122 W. Staat Street, Fortville, IN 46040
Funeral services provided by:
Seals Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.