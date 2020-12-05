Jonah Simmons's passing at the age of 26 on Thursday, October 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wilson Funeral Home, LLC in Gray, ME .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jonah in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wilson Funeral Home, LLC website.
Published by Wilson Funeral Home, LLC on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.