Jonas Grove passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020.



He was born December 14, 1983 in Moscow, Idaho to Gary B. and Valley L. Grove. He graduated from Northridge High School, class of 2002.



Jonas served in the Utah Air National Guard, was deployed to Kygyzstan for Operation Enduring Freedom, and was most proud of his military service in America's military. He was very patriotic and proud to be an American ('Murica!!).



Jonas will be remembered for his late entrance to every event, but everyone quickly knew he was there. He was the life of the party and made everyone feel at ease as they laughed at his stories and quick wit. His verbal banter with his friends and siblings was most hilarious and had people holding their sides after laughing so hard. Jonas loved an audience.



Jonas worked at Veritiv as a production supervisor. His manager said that his work ethic was exceptional and awesome. Jonas was motivated, and motivated others, to get the night's production ready to ship out that morning and would jump in to do anything that needed to be done.



Jonas was fanatical about Lord of the Rings books, movies, and memorabilia. He loved celebrating the big holidays with family and friends. Jonas could certainly make his Mom laugh. Jonas was very interested in World War II history and enjoyed playing wargames with his dad. He was a fun uncle and loved playing with his nieces and nephews. They all adored him. Jonas loved hiking and could identify almost any rock strata formation he came across from his geology studies. He grew up playing Mario Brothers, Metroid, and Zelda and still loved playing them as an adult. Jonas loved going to rock concerts with his friends, especially Kit Christensen, and often dressed up as a famous rock star.



Jonas drank one cup of strong black, Folger's instant coffee to start every day, even though he didn't actually enjoy it. He loved watching X-files, Lost, and most any action movie.



Jonas is survived by his parents, Gary and Valley Grove; siblings, Jason (Bridget) Grove, Lydia Christensen and Emily (Corey) Ellis. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Benton and Eunice Grove, Elvie Parker, Donald Parker and infant sister, Julia Grove.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. Visitation will be Sunday, September 27th from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. In honor of Jonas, casual attire is preferred.



Interment, Clinton City Cemetery.



