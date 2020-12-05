Menu
Jonathan Bellamy
1984 - 2020
BORN
December 4, 1984
DIED
October 16, 2020
Jonathan Bellamy's passing at the age of 35 on Friday, October 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ocean View Funeral Homes & Cremation Services in Conway, SC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ocean View Funeral Homes & Cremation Services website.

Published by Ocean View Funeral Homes & Cremation Services on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
22
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
McNeil Chapel Cemetery
400 Old Wilson Road, Longs, South Carolina 29568
Funeral services provided by:
Ocean View Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
