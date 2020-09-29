Jonathan Marc Franz passed away September 21, 2020 following an extended period of illness. There will be a graveside service at the Utah Veterans Cemetery in Bluffdale, Utah on Tuesday October 6, 2020 at 1:00 pm.



Marc was born in Salt Lake City and grew up in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. He attended Oklahoma State University and joined the Army as a medic. He served overseas and was honorably discharged. He continued working in health care following his military service.



Marc loved animals and was an accomplished dog trainer. He was preceded in death by his mother Judy Edens and brother Joey Franz. He is survived by his sisters Susan Franz, Jerilyn Franz, Amy Simmons, Holly Miller, his father, Bill Franz, and stepmother Merillee Soelberg Franz. He spent significant time as a child with aunts and uncles, including Judy and Jim Edens and was close in his later years to Karma and Preston Edens and was supported by loving friends.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans and Davis County Behavioral Health.



