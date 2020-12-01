Jonathan Hare's passing at the age of 69 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Chapel of Angels Funeral Home in Laurel, MS .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jonathan in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Chapel of Angels Funeral Home website.
Published by Chapel of Angels Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.