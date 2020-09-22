Jonathan Robert Trujillo



Jonathan Robert Trujillo's bright light was born January 28 1986 to Anita Solis Trujillo and Johnny Trujillo. Younger brother to Tina and Melissa and older brother to Jake.



His fire went out too soon on September 12 2020. Jon was a yellow belt ninja and a little league baller. But he was and always will be known for being a master mechanic.



He was the father to the beautiful and most loved Aaliyah and the mischievous, snack thief uncle to the lovely Angel. And proud to be the great uncle to baby Matthew. His laugh reflected his true nature. A gentile, giving soul that was full of love, non judgmental and always included everyone. He truly loved his family. Every one of them. He always put us first.



Jonathan was preceded in death by older sister Tina and his amazing father Johnny and most recently Grandpa Jesse Torres Solis. It gives our loved ones comfort knowing Johnny was there to guide Jonathan to everlasting love. Jonathan leaves behind a large heart broken family. Until we are together again we love you.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.



Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd.





