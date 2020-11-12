Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jonel Payne
2000 - 2020
BORN
April 5, 2000
DIED
November 3, 2020
Jonel Payne's passing at the age of 20 on Tuesday, November 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Unity Memorial Funeral Home East in Apopka, FL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jonel in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Unity Memorial Funeral Home East website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Unity Memorial Funeral Home East on Nov. 12, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Fresh Anointing Church
232 West 8th Street, Apopka, Florida 32703
Funeral services provided by:
Unity Memorial Funeral Home East
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.