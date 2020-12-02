Jordan Steel's passing at the age of 37 on Friday, October 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Henry Funeral Home in Audubon, NJ .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jordan in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Henry Funeral Home website.
Published by Henry Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.