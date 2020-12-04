Menu
Jose Avila
1947 - 2020
BORN
April 28, 1947
DIED
November 28, 2020
Jose Avila's passing at the age of 73 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Brookfield, IL .

Published by Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home and Cremation Services on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home
3847 Prairie Avenue, Brookfield, Illinois 60513
Dec
8
Funeral service
9:00a.m.
Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home
3847 Prairie Avenue, Brookfield, Illinois 60513
Dec
8
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Procopius Church
18th Street and Allport Street, Chicago, Illinois 60608
