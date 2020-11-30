Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jose Cerda-Olivares
1950 - 2020
BORN
January 8, 1950
DIED
November 21, 2020
Jose Cerda-Olivares's passing at the age of 70 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ballard Funeral Home in Roswell, NM .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jose in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ballard Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Ballard Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
South Park Cemetery
3101 S. Main St, Roswell, New Mexico 88203
Funeral services provided by:
Ballard Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.