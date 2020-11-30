Jose Cerda-Olivares's passing at the age of 70 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ballard Funeral Home in Roswell, NM .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jose in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ballard Funeral Home website.
Published by Ballard Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
