Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jose Contes
1939 - 2020
BORN
January 16, 1939
DIED
November 11, 2020
Jose Contes's passing at the age of 81 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home in Brooklyn, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jose in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Funeral service
8:30a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home
4123-4th Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11232
Nov
13
Interment
11:00a.m.
Rosehill Cemetery
792 E Edgar Rd, Linden, New Jersey 07036
Funeral services provided by:
Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.