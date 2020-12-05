Menu
Jose Cruz
1957 - 2020
BORN
February 28, 1957
DIED
September 10, 2020
Jose Cruz's passing at the age of 63 on Thursday, September 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Krestridge Funeral Home in Levelland, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Krestridge Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Krestridge Funeral Home Chapel
505 Austin Street, Levelland, Texas 79336
Sep
18
Interment
2:00p.m.
City of Levelland Cemetery
1500 Avenue H, Levelland, Texas 79336
Funeral services provided by:
Krestridge Funeral Home
