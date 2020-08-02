Menu
Jose Eduardo "Eddie" Gallegos
1949 - 2020
BORN
December 4, 1949
DIED
July 31, 2020
The body of a warrior is being laid to rest. He fought the battle. He won his eternal existence. Eddie now joins his father Joe B. Gallegos Sr., his mother Bertha Archuleta Gallegos, his sisters Stella Martinez, Frannie Gallegos, brothers Danny and Joe B. Jr.

Eddie is survived by his wife Sherry L. Gallegos; his daughters: Anntoinette Tamara (Jeff) Titus, Melissa Natalie Gallegos (Kelly) Froerer, Sommer Bree Gallegos (Steve) Wright; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren; his siblings: John F. (Linda) Gallegos, Josie (Dallas) Whitaker, Toni Almanza, Mark S. (Ann) Gallegos, Matthew T. Gallegos; and brother-in-law Robert E. Martinez.

Eddie worked as a Journeyman Electrician for the IBEW Local 354 for 42 years.

Thanks to Utah Hematology Oncology for all the kindness and care during the war against this terrible disease.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Myers Mortuary of Ogden, 845 Washington Blvd. A viewing will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, from 6-8:00 p.m. and on Saturday prior to the service from 10-10:40a.m. Interment will be at the Ogden City Cemetery.

Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
7
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Myers Mortuary
845 Washington Boulevard, Ogden, UT 84404
Aug
8
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Myers Mortuary
845 Washington Boulevard, Ogden, UT 84404
Aug
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Myers Mortuary
845 Washington Boulevard, Ogden, UT 84404
Funeral services provided by:
Myers Mortuary
