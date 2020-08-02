The body of a warrior is being laid to rest. He fought the battle. He won his eternal existence. Eddie now joins his father Joe B. Gallegos Sr., his mother Bertha Archuleta Gallegos, his sisters Stella Martinez, Frannie Gallegos, brothers Danny and Joe B. Jr.



Eddie is survived by his wife Sherry L. Gallegos; his daughters: Anntoinette Tamara (Jeff) Titus, Melissa Natalie Gallegos (Kelly) Froerer, Sommer Bree Gallegos (Steve) Wright; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren; his siblings: John F. (Linda) Gallegos, Josie (Dallas) Whitaker, Toni Almanza, Mark S. (Ann) Gallegos, Matthew T. Gallegos; and brother-in-law Robert E. Martinez.



Eddie worked as a Journeyman Electrician for the IBEW Local 354 for 42 years.



Thanks to Utah Hematology Oncology for all the kindness and care during the war against this terrible disease.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Myers Mortuary of Ogden, 845 Washington Blvd. A viewing will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, from 6-8:00 p.m. and on Saturday prior to the service from 10-10:40a.m. Interment will be at the Ogden City Cemetery.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.