Jose Garcia's passing at the age of 77 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Parker-Jacobs Funeral Home in Baird, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jose in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Parker-Jacobs Funeral Home website.
Published by Parker-Jacobs Funeral Home on Nov. 21, 2020.
