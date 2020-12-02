Menu
Jose Guevara
1926 - 2020
BORN
January 14, 1926
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Jose Guevara's passing at the age of 94 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Heritage Funeral Home - Fort Stockton in Fort Stockton, TX .

Published by Heritage Funeral Home - Fort Stockton on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Saint Joseph Catholic Church
403 S. Main St., Fort Stockton, Texas 79735
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Home - Fort Stockton
