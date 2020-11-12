Menu
Jose Mendez
1938 - 2020
BORN
March 10, 1938
DIED
November 8, 2020
Jose Mendez's passing at the age of 82 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Evins Funeral home in Modesto, CA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Evins Funeral home website.

Published by Evins Funeral home on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Evins Funeral Home
3637 Crowslanding Road, Modesto, California 95358
Nov
13
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Jude's Catholic Church
3824 Mitchell Rd, Ceres, California 95307
Nov
13
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Ceres Memorial Park
1801 E. Whitmore Ave, Ceres, California 95307
