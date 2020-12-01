Menu
Jose Morales
1961 - 2020
BORN
March 28, 1961
DIED
November 23, 2020
Jose Morales's passing at the age of 59 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tower Home For Funerals in Lyons, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Tower Home For Funerals website.

Published by Tower Home For Funerals on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Tower Home For Funerals and Cremation
4007 Joliet Avenue, Lyons, Illinois 60534
Nov
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00p.m.
Good Shepherd Church
2735 South Kolin Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60623
Funeral services provided by:
Tower Home For Funerals
