Jose Alberto Rueda, Jr.



November 8, 1984 ~ July 23, 2020







Jose Alberto Rueda, Jr., 35, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 due to work related injuries. He was born in Ogden, Utah, on November 8, 1984, to Jose Alberto Rueda and Debra Romero Rueda.



He enjoyed spending time with his six girls. As well as going to family gatherings. He had a love for shoes and drawing. And he also enjoyed going to car shows and having big flashy cars. He enjoyed his job painting and being the boss.



Beto will be remembered for having a huge loving caring heart. He was a very outgoing person and always made those around him laugh; he had jokes.



Beto is survived by his daughters, Alyssa, Alexis, Kailana, Aaliyah, Aveena, and Xiona Rueda all of Ogden; parents Jose and Debra Rueda of Ogden; brothers, JC (Mandy) Villastrigo and Julian Villastrigo of Ogden; sisters, Leticia (Germaine) Smith and Jasmine Jasso of Ogden; grandmother, Lucy Romero; and girlfriend, Patsy Chavez. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jose Alverto and Elena Rueda; and his uncle, Leonard Romero. He truly loved all his nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.