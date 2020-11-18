Menu
Jose Ruiz
1955 - 2020
BORN
January 8, 1955
DIED
November 11, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Jose Ruiz's passing at the age of 65 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Terpening & Son Mortuary in Artesia, NM .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Terpening & Son Mortuary website.

Published by Terpening & Son Mortuary on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Terpening & Son Mortuary
611 W. Grand Ave, Artesia, New Mexico 88210
Nov
18
Funeral service
1:31p.m.
Terpening & Son Mortuary
611 W. Grand Ave, Artesia, New Mexico 88210
Funeral services provided by:
Terpening & Son Mortuary
