Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jose Valderrama
1963 - 2020
BORN
December 16, 1963
DIED
November 28, 2020
Jose Valderrama's passing at the age of 56 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Shannon Family Mortuary in Orange, CA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jose in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Shannon Family Mortuary website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Shannon Family Mortuary on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 4:30p.m.
Chapel Of Orange
215 N Grand ave, Orange, California 92866
Dec
10
Funeral Mass
9:00a.m.
Our Lady of Guadalupe
1322 E. 3rd st., Santa Ana, California 92707
Funeral services provided by:
Shannon Family Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.