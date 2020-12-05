Josefina Aleman's passing at the age of 92 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rivera Funeral Home - Mission in Mission, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Josefina in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rivera Funeral Home - Mission website.
Published by Rivera Funeral Home - Mission on Dec. 5, 2020.
