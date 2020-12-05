Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Josefina Aleman
1928 - 2020
BORN
March 19, 1928
DIED
December 3, 2020
Josefina Aleman's passing at the age of 92 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rivera Funeral Home - Mission in Mission, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Josefina in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rivera Funeral Home - Mission website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Rivera Funeral Home - Mission on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Rivera Funeral Home, LLC
1813 N. Conway Ave., Mission, Texas 78572
Dec
6
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Rivera Funeral Home, LLC
1813 N. Conway Ave., Mission, Texas 78572
Dec
7
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Santa Fe Celestial Garden Cemetery
5050 3 Mile Line Rd, Mission, Texas 78574
Funeral services provided by:
Rivera Funeral Home - Mission
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.