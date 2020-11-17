Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Josefina Gonzalez
1937 - 2020
BORN
February 2, 1937
DIED
November 15, 2020
Josefina Gonzalez's passing at the age of 83 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kopicki's Heritage Funeral Home in Berwyn, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Josefina in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kopicki's Heritage Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Kopicki's Heritage Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kopicki's Heritage Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.