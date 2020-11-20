Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Josefina Rosas
1946 - 2020
BORN
March 14, 1946
DIED
November 12, 2020
Josefina Rosas's passing at the age of 74 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Grimes-Akes Family Funeral Home - Corona in Corona, CA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Josefina in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Grimes-Akes Family Funeral Home - Corona website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Grimes-Akes Family Funeral Home - Corona on Nov. 20, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Grimes - Akes Family Funeral Home
500 West Seventh Street, Corona, California 92882
Nov
20
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Grimes - Akes Family Funeral Home
500 West Seventh Street, Corona, California 92882
Nov
20
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Grimes - Akes Family Funeral Home
500 West Seventh Street, Corona, California 92882
Funeral services provided by:
Grimes-Akes Family Funeral Home - Corona
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.