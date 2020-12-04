Menu
Joseph Agosta
1927 - 2020
BORN
January 27, 1927
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
Navy
US Navy
Joseph Agosta's passing at the age of 93 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced.

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joseph in the Guest Book below.

Published by Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
live streamed at facebook.com/anthonyfuneralhomes
Funeral services provided by:
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
Sincere condolences to Joe's family and extended family. My mom Tina Filaseta knew the Agostas family well.
marie filaseta stanley
Acquaintance
December 3, 2020
To Joe's Family, I am heartbroken to see Joe passed away. He would stop in at the Goodyear Local 2 Union Hall and we would talk and talk. He truly was a very special man. God Bless you Joe. I will miss our visits.
Roxanne Eye
Friend
December 3, 2020
Donald Brown
December 3, 2020