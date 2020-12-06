Menu
Joseph Ankney
1990 - 2020
BORN
July 6, 1990
DIED
November 28, 2020
Joseph Ankney's passing at the age of 30 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc in Van Wert, OH .

Published by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc
722 S Washington St, Van Wert, OH 45891
Dec
6
Service
2:00p.m.
Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc
722 S Washington St, Van Wert, OH 45891
Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc
