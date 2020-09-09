Joseph F. Auclair, 71, passed away peacefully at home in Mt. Lebanon, PA, on 9/5/20. He was born in Worcester, MA, on 1/26/49.

Joe graduated from Holy Cross College in Worcester, MA, with a BA in Philosophy. He was a proud Vietnam Army Veteran. After his Army tour, he studied at Duquesne and Pitt Universities, graduating with a MA in Philosophy. Joe retired from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center after 20+ years in the IT field.

Joe was predeceased by the love of his life, his wife of 22 years, Judith (Boozer) Janoss, his parents, Joseph F. and Lorraine A. (Hughes) Auclair, sister Caroyyn (Auclair) Bouley, and nephew Earl Bouley.

Joe is survived by his loving step-daughter, Jenifer (Janoss) Schissler, son-in-law, Aaron, and granddaughters, Kailey and Kamryn Schissler of MD; his brother, Charles Auclair, sister-in-law, Nancy, and nephew, Tristan Auclair from ND, and his brother-in-law, Kenneth Bouley of MA.

Joe was a loving, devoted family man, a gentleman, a scholar, and a bibliophile.

A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 11AM at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, 509 Washington Rd., Pittsburgh, Pa 15228.

Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.