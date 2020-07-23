Formerly of Bethel Park, age 93, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2020 under the care of Wesley Nursing Community, Saratoga NY. He was the son of the late Anthony and Anna (DeMay) Bianco. Joe was preceded in death by his former wife Maria (Grieco) Bianco, his daughter, Marisa, and three siblings Mary, Ann and Samuel. He was also the loving father of Joseph Bianco of Bethel Park and Barbara (Mark) Pollack of Clifton Park, NY, in whose devoted care he lived with for the past 3 years. Joe was pap-pap to granddaughters Jessica (Keith) Blanchette of Albany, NY and Julia (Greg) Darigan of Warwick, RI, and great-grandpap to Logan and Aubrey Darigan and Mason Blanchette. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews.



Joe proudly served his country in the Navy during World War II and he was employed for 35 years at J & L Steel Mill Southside. Upon retiring he volunteered at the VA Hospital on Washington Boulevard, accumulating 30,000+ volunteer hours. Joe enjoyed vacationing in Florida each year, riding both his motorcycle and horses, and an array of other adventures.



Family and friends are welcome from 9:30 - 10:30 am on Saturday, July 25 at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable., East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800.



Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. John Fisher Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish on Saturday at 11 a.m.



Joe will be laid to rest with Military Honors in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.