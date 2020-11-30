Menu
Joseph Bickel
1950 - 2020
BORN
January 12, 1950
DIED
November 12, 2020
Joseph Bickel's passing at the age of 70 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home in Elkhart, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home website.

Published by Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Memorial service
8:00p.m.
Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home Inc.
403 W. Franklin Street, Elkhart, Indiana 46516
Funeral services provided by:
Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home
