Joseph Billec
1937 - 2020
BORN
January 19, 1937
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
Cleveland Browns
General Motors
U.S. Army
Joseph Billec's passing at the age of 83 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kinnick Funeral Home, Girard in Girard, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joseph in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kinnick Funeral Home, Girard website.

Published by Kinnick Funeral Home, Girard on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Calling hours
12:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Kinnick Funeral Home, Youngstown
477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown, Ohio 44509
Dec
1
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Kinnick Funeral Home, Youngstown
477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown, Ohio 44509
Funeral services provided by:
Kinnick Funeral Home, Girard
