Joseph Floyd Boney, 76, passed away on November 26, 2020, due to health complications.



Joe was born on November 3, 1944, to Nasario Boney and Emma Padilla Boney in Mora, New Mexico.



He had a short-lived young marriage to Paula Adam where he went on to serve in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea from 1963 – 1965. He then married Janet Williamson in 1971 and later divorced in 1985.



Joe worked for a carpentry business called Western Mill and Fixtures where he went on to become a great carpenter for many years. He then ended his career working at Hill Air Force Base.



He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, camping, boating, and traveling. His biggest passion was bowling.



He loved his family very much.



Joe was a big Steelers fan, loved his country, Mexican food, music, dancing, and hanging with family! I can't forget his 1948 Ford Pickup.



Joe was a member of the St. Joseph's Catholic Church.



He is survived by his three children; Jason Boney, Ogden, Johnathan (Lacie) Boney, Farr West, Lacey (Spencer) King, Roy, four grandchildren; Joshua Boney, Callie Boney, Lexi Boney, and Atlas King. four great-grandchildren; Janessa Boney, Jaylan Boney, Zaydenn Boney, and Indie Boney. Seven siblings Stella (Henry) Jacobo, William Boney, Johnny (Jean) Boney, Alex (Diane) Boney, Max (Tilda) Boney, Tom (Teresa) Boney, and Maria ( Yolanda) Boney, and lots of nieces, nephews, and cousins that loved him dearly.



Joe is preceded in death by his parents; Nasario and Emma Boney, two sisters; Mary Jacobo, Mary (Jenny) Boney, two nephews; Peter Jacobo, T.J. Boney, and niece Kristina Gonzales and great-niece Ani Aya Boney.



Graveside Services will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park, 836 36 Street, Ogden, Utah.

Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.