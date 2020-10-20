Joseph M. Byzek, age 50, of Turtle Creek, died on Saturday, October 17, 2020. He was born on November 27, 1969 in Wilkinsburg, to Joseph F. Byzek of Penn Township, and the late Clara M. (Hudock) Byzek. Joe worked at Your Family Eye Doctor in North Huntingdon. He dearly loved animals, especially his rabbits, and was a huge Marvel comics fan. In addition to his father, Joe is survived by his daughter, Kelly Byzek; sister, MaryAnn Fabian; two nephews, Jacob (wife Frances) and Benjamin Fabian; and many family members, friends, and co-workers that will miss him. Friends will be received Thursday, October 22 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home, Inc., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Please be advised that face masks are required. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 23 at 11:00 AM at St. Barbara Catholic Church, Harrison City. Interment will follow in Murrysville Cemetery.

Published by Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.