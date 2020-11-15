Joseph Christie's passing at the age of 73 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cox Memorial Funeral Home - Vass in Vass, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joseph in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cox Memorial Funeral Home - Vass website.
Published by Cox Memorial Funeral Home - Vass on Nov. 15, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.