Joseph Trave Cooper III stepped through the veil on September 11, 2020. He was born on November 27, 1951 to Joseph T. and Norma Adams Cooper in Ogden, Utah. He grew up and went to school in Madras, Oregon, McMinnville, Oregon, and Bountiful, Utah.



Joe married Nancy Johnson on January 17, 1969 in Salt Lake City, Utah. They were later sealed in the LDS Salt Lake Temple. They were blessed with four children; Kimberly Cooper, Joe T. Cooper (Melanie Cloward), Kayla Cooper, Kari Cooper (Martin Trease).



Joe served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He was always proud to be a marine 'Semper Fi'. He graduated from Lassen Community College in Susanville, California as a gunsmith which he pursued with love and artistry throughout his life. Over the years he created many beautiful pieces: knives, stocks, guns, walking sticks and more which are cherished by the friends and family who received them.



Joe was known to say he had been born 150 years too late as he loved everything about the mountain man era. He was an avid outdoorsman and hunter. He became a master of outdoor survival skills which he shared with many youngsters as a Boy Scout Leader. His children loved learning these skills as they spent time with their dad. He will be missed.



Joe was preceded in death by his father, Joe Cooper, and a special friend, Shirlene 'Kay' Nebeker.



He is survived by his mother, Norma Cooper, brother Jeff (Kathy) Cooper, Jan (Susan) Cooper, children; Kim Cooper, Joe Cooper (Melanie), Kayla Cooper, Kari Cooper (Marty), grandchildren; Braxton (Lila) Miner, Megan Cooper, Seven Shade, Shae Miner, Gracie LeBlanc, Kaya LeBlanc, Samantha Jo Cooper, Amanda (Paul) Campos, Shayla Johnson, great-grandchildren; Payton Nielson, Milliee Nielson, Jaxx Andrade and wife, Nancy Cooper.



Graveside services will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Thursday from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.





