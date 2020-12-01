Menu
Joseph DeMarall
1928 - 2020
BORN
April 24, 1928
DIED
November 24, 2020
Joseph DeMarall's passing at the age of 92 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Scott Funeral Home in Erie, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Scott Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Service
1:00p.m.
live streamed
https://www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesAndCrematoryInc
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Jerry Ingaldi and family
Jerry Ingaldi
Friend
November 30, 2020