Joseph Edwards
1955 - 2020
BORN
July 6, 1955
DIED
December 1, 2020
Joseph Edwards's passing at the age of 65 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Parks Funeral Home in Summerville, SC .

Published by Parks Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Graveside service
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Plantation Memorial Gardens
3315 S. Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner, South Carolina
Parks Funeral Home
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Jeniece Spangler
Friend
December 3, 2020