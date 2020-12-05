Joseph Emery's passing at the age of 89 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.C. - Watsontown in Watsontown, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joseph in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.C. - Watsontown website.
Published by Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.C. - Watsontown on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.