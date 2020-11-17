Menu
Joseph Estep
1977 - 2020
BORN
December 14, 1977
DIED
November 12, 2020
Joseph Estep's passing at the age of 42 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Graumlich Funeral Home in Columbus, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Graumlich Funeral Home website.

Published by Graumlich Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street, Columbus, OH 43207
Nov
19
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street, Columbus, OH 43207
Funeral services provided by:
Graumlich Funeral Home
