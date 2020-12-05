Menu
Joseph Feeney
1941 - 2020
BORN
August 20, 1941
DIED
November 21, 2020
Joseph Feeney's passing at the age of 79 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service in Watertown, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joseph in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service website.

Published by MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street, Watertown, MA 02472
I am honored to have known Joe, he was truly a blessing in all our lives, a gentlemen, family man, and friend to us all. Many great memories are what we have to remember Joe by. Heartfelt condolences to Joe's family.
Frank Polese
Friend
November 30, 2020
Rest In Peace Joe Feeney...
Steve kovatsi Loc 17
Coworker
November 30, 2020
Rest In Peace uncle joe. You were one of the good ones. Loved by all. Union brothers elk brothers and family alike you will be missed. God bless joe feeney.
Steven Parker
Friend
November 28, 2020
