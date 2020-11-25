Joseph Ferrino's passing at the age of 94 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc. in Winthrop, MA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joseph in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc. website.
Published by Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc. on Nov. 25, 2020.
