Joseph H. Fisher

Joe, from Bridgeville, PA., at the young age of 91 passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020. Joe was employed by Port Authority and retired in 1995. Joe loved spending time with family. Enjoyed the outdoors, camping, hunting, fishing and traveling. Preceded in death by his wife Mary. He is survived by his children Patty Fisher of South Fayette, Joseph (Louan) Fisher of Charlottesville, VA, Linda (the late David) Watters of Hagerstown, MD and Chris (Colleen) Fisher of Bridgeville. He was the loving grandfather of Samuel (Alysha) Watters, Christopher (Sara) Fisher, Jessica (Andy) Sword, Justin (Jill) Fisher, Ashley (Matt) Verghies, Johnathan Fisher and Brooke Fisher. Loving great-grandfather of Mark Fisher, James Watters and Mackenzie Fisher. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER-FRYER, 430 Washington Road, 15017, (412) 221-3800, Bridgeville. Friends will be received from 1pm-7pm on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, 10am, Corpus Christi Parish (Holy Child) on Station Street in Bridgeville. Interment will take place at St. Agatha Cemetery where military honors will be presented for the family. "All public gatherings should not exceed more than 25 guests at a time and masks or facial coverings are required when entering our facilities, we are obligated to protect the health and safety of all concerned."

Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.