OGDEN–Joseph Gary Fisher, "Joe" died August 19, 2020 at McKay Dee Hospital. He was born March 30, 1932 to Joseph Howell and Gweeny Louise Shupe Fisher in Ogden, Utah. He was their oldest son with two sisters, Myrna and Marilyn and three brothers, Blaine, Val and Boyd. He was "Uncle Gary" to 20 nieces and nephews plus numerous of the next generations. He was "Joe" to friends and co-workers.
He attended schools in Weber County and graduated from Weber High School. He grew up on the "Old Fisher Homestead" his Grandfather's homestead, in Farr West on the Old Highway. Gary lived there his entire life other than when he served as a 1st Sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War in the early 50's. After returning from Korea, he remained in the Reserves for many years. He worked at Hill Air Force Base in the Civil Engineering Department in many different positions and retired after 36 years.
Gary cared for his parents as their health declined and he was strong and alert almost to the end. His eyesight loss was a difficult burden for him. He lived on his own for the past 38 years with Boyd and Jo living next door and keeping an eye out for him and driving him where he needed to go.
Gary enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends. He also enjoyed going to Wendover with his friends and cousins on LeBus. He enjoyed reading and was very well read on Native Americans and mountain men. He listened to numerous books on tape or cd when he could no longer see to read. He enjoyed the annual Fisher Family Reunion in Farr West each fall and the sibling get-to-gather in the spring. He was a "Chef" and made a "Man Killin' Chili". He liked telling "tall tales" and scaring his siblings, nieces and nephews with the stories. He made many photo collages of his life that he enjoyed showing off.
His parents, his two sisters, one nephew and three nieces preceded him in death. Surviving are his three brothers and their wives: Blaine and Janis Fisher, Brigham City, Val and Sonia Fisher, Uintah and Boyd and Josephine Fisher, Farr West.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Masks Recommended!
Please donate to the George E. Wahlen Ogden Veterans Home in Ogden or Wounded Warriors
Project in Gary's name in lieu of flowers.
Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.